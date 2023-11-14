Who Ed Sheeran Dated?

In the world of music, Ed Sheeran is a household name. Known for his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics, the British singer-songwriter has captured the hearts of millions around the globe. But aside from his musical talents, fans have always been curious about his personal life, particularly his romantic relationships. So, who has Ed Sheeran dated? Let’s take a closer look.

Over the years, Ed Sheeran has been linked to several high-profile celebrities. One of his most well-known relationships was with fellow British singer-songwriter, Ellie Goulding. Rumors of their romance began swirling in 2013 when they were spotted getting cozy at the MTV Video Music Awards. However, the relationship was short-lived, and both artists moved on.

Another famous name on Ed Sheeran’s dating list is Athina Andrelos, a British food consultant. The couple dated for about a year before calling it quits in 2015. Despite their breakup, Sheeran has mentioned in interviews that Andrelos was a significant inspiration for his hit song “Thinking Out Loud.”

In 2015, Ed Sheeran was also rumored to be dating American singer-songwriter, Nicole Scherzinger. However, these rumors were never confirmed, and it is unclear whether they were more than just friends.

In 2017, Sheeran found love with his childhood friend, Cherry Seaborn. The couple kept their relationship private for quite some time before Ed Sheeran announced their engagement in January 2018. They tied the knot in a secret ceremony in December 2018 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, in August 2020.

FAQ:

Q: What does “linked” mean in the context of relationships?

A: When someone is “linked” to another person, it means that there are rumors or reports suggesting they are romantically involved.

Q: Who is Ellie Goulding?

A: Ellie Goulding is a British singer-songwriter known for hits like “Love Me Like You Do” and “Burn.”

Q: Who is Nicole Scherzinger?

A: Nicole Scherzinger is an American singer-songwriter and former member of the girl group Pussycat Dolls.

Q: Who is Cherry Seaborn?

A: Cherry Seaborn is a British hockey player and childhood friend of Ed Sheeran. They got married in 2018 and have a daughter together.

In conclusion, Ed Sheeran has had a few notable relationships in the past, including Ellie Goulding and Athina Andrelos. However, it is his marriage to Cherry Seaborn that has captured the most attention in recent years. As fans continue to enjoy his music, they also eagerly await any updates on his personal life.