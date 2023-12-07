Who drugged Tessa in After?

In the gripping world of Anna Todd’s bestselling novel-turned-movie, “After,” one of the most perplexing mysteries revolves around the drugging of the protagonist, Tessa Young. As viewers and readers eagerly follow Tessa’s tumultuous journey through love and self-discovery, the question of who drugged her becomes a central point of intrigue. Let’s delve into this enigma and explore the possible suspects.

The Suspects:

1. Hardin Scott: Hardin, Tessa’s love interest, is a complex character with a troubled past. His unpredictable behavior and secretive nature make him a prime suspect. Could he have drugged Tessa to manipulate her or keep her under his control?

2. Molly Samuels: Molly, Tessa’s roommate and Hardin’s ex-girlfriend, harbors resentment towards Tessa. Her jealousy and desire to reclaim Hardin’s attention could have driven her to drug Tessa, hoping to sabotage their relationship.

3. Zed Evans: Zed, a close friend of Hardin’s, has a history of questionable actions. His involvement with drugs and his attraction to Tessa make him a potential suspect. Could he have drugged her to create chaos and drive a wedge between Tessa and Hardin?

FAQ:

Q: What does “drugging” mean?

A: “Drugging” refers to the act of administering drugs to someone without their knowledge or consent. In this context, it implies that Tessa was given substances that altered her state of mind or incapacitated her.

Q: Why would someone drug Tessa?

A: The motive behind drugging Tessa remains unclear. It could be an attempt to control or manipulate her, create conflict in her relationships, or simply cause harm.

Q: Is there any evidence pointing to the culprit?

A: As the story unfolds, various clues and suspicious behaviors emerge, but concrete evidence is scarce. The author intentionally keeps readers guessing, heightening the suspense and intrigue surrounding the mystery.

As the plot thickens and Tessa’s journey continues, the question of who drugged her in “After” remains unanswered. With each twist and turn, readers and viewers are left on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the truth to be revealed. Only time will tell if the mystery will be solved and justice served.