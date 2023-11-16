Who Drake Has Dated?

Drake, the Canadian rapper and songwriter, has been a prominent figure in the music industry for over a decade. With his smooth vocals and catchy beats, he has captured the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. But aside from his musical talents, Drake has also made headlines for his high-profile relationships. Let’s take a closer look at some of the notable women Drake has dated over the years.

One of Drake’s most well-known relationships was with fellow musician Rihanna. The pair first sparked dating rumors in 2009 and had an on-again, off-again relationship for several years. Their chemistry was undeniable, and their collaborations on songs like “What’s My Name?” and “Work” only fueled the speculation. Although they eventually went their separate ways, their connection remains a topic of interest among fans.

Another notable relationship in Drake’s dating history was with actress and model Serena Williams. The two were first linked in 2011 and were spotted together at various events. However, their romance was short-lived, and they eventually called it quits. Despite the breakup, both Drake and Serena have spoken highly of each other in interviews, maintaining a level of respect and admiration.

Drake has also been linked to other famous women, including Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid, and Kylie Jenner. While some of these relationships were never officially confirmed, they generated significant buzz in the media and among fans.

In conclusion, Drake’s dating history has been a subject of fascination for fans and the media alike. From his relationship with Rihanna to his rumored flings with various celebrities, his love life has always been a topic of interest. While Drake has remained relatively private about his personal relationships, his high-profile connections have undoubtedly contributed to his status as a cultural icon.