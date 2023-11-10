Who does Sienna Miller have children with?

Sienna Miller, the talented British actress known for her roles in films such as “Factory Girl” and “American Sniper,” has two children. Let’s take a closer look at the fathers of her children and the family dynamics.

Tom Sturridge: Sienna Miller’s first child, a daughter named Marlowe Ottoline Layng Sturridge, was born on July 7, 2012. The father of Marlowe is Tom Sturridge, an English actor known for his work in movies like “On the Road” and “Far from the Madding Crowd.” Sienna and Tom were in a relationship from 2011 to 2015 but eventually parted ways. Despite their separation, they have remained amicable co-parents, focusing on the well-being of their daughter.

Lucas Zwirner: In 2019, Sienna Miller welcomed her second child, a son named Bingham “Bing” Hawn Bellamy. The father of Bing is Lucas Zwirner, an American art dealer and the son of renowned art publisher David Zwirner. Sienna and Lucas have kept their relationship relatively private, but they have been spotted together on various occasions. While the couple is no longer together, they continue to co-parent their son.

FAQ:

1. Are Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge still friends?

Yes, despite their breakup, Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge have maintained a friendly relationship for the sake of their daughter, Marlowe.

2. How old are Sienna Miller’s children?

Sienna Miller’s daughter, Marlowe, was born in 2012, making her around nine years old. Her son, Bing, was born in 2019, making him approximately two years old.

3. Does Sienna Miller have full custody of her children?

Details about custody arrangements are not publicly known. However, Sienna Miller and the fathers of her children are known to co-parent and prioritize the well-being of their kids.

In conclusion, Sienna Miller has two children with two different fathers. She shares a daughter named Marlowe with Tom Sturridge and a son named Bing with Lucas Zwirner. Despite their romantic relationships ending, Sienna and the fathers of her children have chosen to co-parent and maintain a positive environment for their kids.