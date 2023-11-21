Who does Meredith end up with?

In the world of Grey’s Anatomy, the question of who Meredith Grey, the show’s beloved protagonist, will ultimately end up with has been a topic of intense speculation and debate among fans. Over the course of the show’s 17 seasons, Meredith has had her fair share of romantic entanglements, making it difficult to predict her ultimate romantic fate. Let’s delve into the possibilities and explore the potential suitors vying for Meredith’s heart.

The Suitors:

1. Derek Shepherd: Known as “McDreamy,” Derek was Meredith’s first great love. Their relationship was filled with passion, but tragically ended when Derek died in a car accident.

2. Finn Dandridge: Finn, also known as “McVet,” was a veterinarian who briefly dated Meredith during a break from Derek. However, their relationship ultimately fizzled out.

3. Mark Sloan: Mark, or “McSteamy,” was Derek’s best friend and had a complicated relationship with Meredith. While they shared a deep connection, they never pursued a romantic relationship.

4. Alex Karev: Alex and Meredith had a close friendship, but it never evolved into a romantic partnership. Alex eventually left the show to pursue a new life elsewhere.

5. Nathan Riggs: Nathan, a cardiothoracic surgeon, had a brief romance with Meredith. However, their relationship ended when Nathan left Seattle to be with his long-lost love.

The Current Situation:

As of the latest season, Meredith’s love life has taken an unexpected turn. She has developed a deep connection with Dr. Andrew DeLuca, a talented surgeon who has shown unwavering support for Meredith during her recent struggles. Their relationship has blossomed, and they have become a couple.

FAQ:

Q: What is Grey’s Anatomy?

A: Grey’s Anatomy is a long-running medical drama television series that follows the personal and professional lives of surgical interns, residents, and attending physicians at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Q: Who is Meredith Grey?

A: Meredith Grey is the central character of Grey’s Anatomy. She is a talented surgeon and the daughter of renowned surgeon Ellis Grey.

Q: Is Grey’s Anatomy still on the air?

A: Yes, Grey’s Anatomy is currently airing its 17th season, which premiered in November 2020.

In conclusion, while the world of Grey’s Anatomy has seen Meredith Grey navigate various romantic relationships, her current partner is Dr. Andrew DeLuca. However, as the show continues to surprise and captivate its audience, only time will tell if this relationship will stand the test of time or if new suitors will enter the picture. Grey’s Anatomy fans eagerly await the next chapter in Meredith’s love life.