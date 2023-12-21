Breaking News: Kate McKinnon to Star in Upcoming Barbie Movie

In a surprising announcement, it has been confirmed that the talented actress and comedian Kate McKinnon will be joining the cast of the highly anticipated Barbie movie. McKinnon, known for her incredible versatility and comedic timing, is set to bring her unique charm to the iconic doll’s world. But the question on everyone’s mind is, who will she be playing?

Who does Kate McKinnon play in Barbie?

While details about the plot and characters of the Barbie movie are being kept under wraps, sources close to the production have revealed that Kate McKinnon will be portraying a brand-new character specifically created for the film. This character is said to be a key figure in Barbie’s journey, adding depth and humor to the storyline.

FAQ:

Q: When will the Barbie movie be released?

A: The release date for the Barbie movie has not yet been announced. Stay tuned for updates as more information becomes available.

Q: Will Kate McKinnon’s character be based on an existing Barbie doll?

A: No, Kate McKinnon’s character will be an original creation for the movie, not based on any existing Barbie doll.

Q: What can we expect from Kate McKinnon’s performance?

A: Kate McKinnon is known for her incredible comedic talent and ability to bring characters to life. Fans can anticipate a hilarious and memorable performance from her in the Barbie movie.

Q: Who else is in the cast of the Barbie movie?

A: Apart from Kate McKinnon, no other cast members have been officially announced yet. However, with McKinnon’s involvement, it’s safe to say that the rest of the cast will be equally impressive.

As fans eagerly await the release of the Barbie movie, the addition of Kate McKinnon to the cast has only heightened the excitement. With her comedic prowess and ability to captivate audiences, McKinnon is sure to bring a fresh and entertaining perspective to the beloved doll’s world. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting project!