Who Does JW Say Jesus Is?

In the realm of religious beliefs, the identity and nature of Jesus Christ have been subjects of great debate and discussion for centuries. Among the various Christian denominations, Jehovah’s Witnesses (JW) offer their unique perspective on who Jesus is and his role in salvation. Let’s delve into their beliefs and shed light on this intriguing topic.

Jehovah’s Witnesses believe that Jesus Christ is the first and highest creation of Jehovah God. They view him as the archangel Michael before his earthly existence and as a perfect human being during his time on earth. According to their teachings, Jesus’ death and resurrection were pivotal events in God’s plan for humanity’s salvation. They emphasize that Jesus’ sacrifice provides the opportunity for individuals to gain eternal life through faith in him and adherence to God’s principles.

FAQ:

Q: What is an archangel?

An archangel is a high-ranking angel in the celestial hierarchy. In various religious traditions, archangels are believed to possess great power and serve as messengers or protectors.

Q: Do Jehovah’s Witnesses believe Jesus is divine?

No, Jehovah’s Witnesses do not believe that Jesus is part of a divine Trinity. They consider him to be a separate entity from God, albeit highly exalted and worthy of worship.

Q: How do Jehovah’s Witnesses view Jesus’ second coming?

Jehovah’s Witnesses believe that Jesus’ second coming occurred invisibly in 1914, marking the beginning of his reign as King in heaven. They believe that he will soon return to establish a peaceful and just earthly kingdom.

Q: Do Jehovah’s Witnesses celebrate Christmas and Easter?

No, Jehovah’s Witnesses do not celebrate these holidays as they believe they have pagan origins and are not supported biblical teachings.

In conclusion, Jehovah’s Witnesses hold a distinct perspective on the identity of Jesus Christ. They view him as a created being, the archangel Michael, and a perfect human during his earthly life. While their beliefs differ from mainstream Christianity, understanding their perspective contributes to a broader understanding of religious diversity and the various interpretations of Jesus’ role in salvation.