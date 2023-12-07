Who does Eddie Murphy have a baby?

Eddie Murphy Welcomes a New Addition to His Family: Meet His Baby’s Mother

In a heartwarming turn of events, renowned actor and comedian Eddie Murphy has recently become a father once again. The 60-year-old star, known for his iconic roles in movies such as “Beverly Hills Cop” and “Coming to America,” has welcomed his tenth child into the world. While the identity of the mother has been a topic of curiosity among fans and media alike, let’s delve into the details surrounding this joyous occasion.

Who is the mother of Eddie Murphy’s baby?

The mother of Eddie Murphy’s newest bundle of joy is Paige Butcher, an Australian actress and model. The couple has been together since 2012 and already shares a daughter, Izzy Oona, who was born in 2016. The birth of their second child, a son named Max Charles Murphy, further solidifies their growing family.

FAQ:

1. How many children does Eddie Murphy have?

Eddie Murphy is now a proud father of ten children. His children range in age from his eldest son, Eric, born in 1989, to his youngest son, Max Charles, born in 2021.

2. Who are Eddie Murphy’s other children?

Apart from his two children with Paige Butcher, Eddie Murphy has eight other children from previous relationships. His children include Eric, Bria, Christian, Miles, Shayne, Zola, Bella, and Angel.

3. Is Eddie Murphy married to Paige Butcher?

Although Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher have been in a long-term relationship, they are not married. However, their commitment to each other and their growing family remains strong.

As Eddie Murphy continues to bring laughter to audiences worldwide, his expanding family brings him immeasurable joy. With the arrival of his newest son, Max Charles, Murphy’s love and dedication to fatherhood are evident. We congratulate Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher on their growing family and wish them all the happiness in this exciting chapter of their lives.