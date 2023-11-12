Who does Carrie Underwood’s husband play for?

In the world of country music, Carrie Underwood is a household name. Known for her powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics, she has captivated audiences around the globe. However, many fans are also curious about her personal life, particularly her husband’s career. So, who does Carrie Underwood’s husband play for?

Carrie Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher, is a retired professional ice hockey player. He played in the National Hockey League (NHL) for over 17 seasons, making a name for himself as a skilled center. Fisher was drafted the Ottawa Senators in the second round of the 1998 NHL Entry Draft and spent the majority of his career with the team. He later joined the Nashville Predators, where he played until his retirement in 2018.

During his time in the NHL, Fisher became known for his leadership qualities and strong defensive play. He was respected teammates and opponents alike for his work ethic and dedication to the game. Fisher’s contributions on the ice helped his teams reach the playoffs multiple times, and he even served as the captain of the Predators for several seasons.

FAQ:

Q: When did Mike Fisher retire from professional hockey?

A: Mike Fisher retired from professional hockey in 2018.

Q: Did Mike Fisher win any championships during his career?

A: Although Mike Fisher did not win a Stanley Cup, he had a successful career and made significant contributions to his teams.

Q: Is Mike Fisher still involved in the world of hockey?

A: While Mike Fisher is no longer an active player, he remains connected to the sport. He occasionally participates in charity events and supports various hockey-related initiatives.

Q: How did Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher meet?

A: Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher met in 2008 when they were introduced a mutual friend. They began dating shortly after and got married in 2010.

In conclusion, Carrie Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher, is a retired professional ice hockey player who played in the NHL for the Ottawa Senators and the Nashville Predators. His career spanned over 17 seasons, during which he showcased his skills as a center and earned the respect of his peers. While Fisher has since retired from professional hockey, his legacy in the sport lives on, and he continues to be an influential figure in the hockey community.