Who did Tyga have a kid with?

In the world of celebrities, it’s not uncommon for news about their personal lives to make headlines. One such topic that has been buzzing around is the question of who rapper Tyga had a child with. Tyga, whose real name is Michael Ray Stevenson, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter known for his hit songs like “Rack City” and “Taste.” Let’s dive into the details and find out who the mother of Tyga’s child is.

The Mother:

Tyga has a child with Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White. Blac Chyna is an American model, entrepreneur, and former stripper. She gained significant media attention for her relationship with Tyga and later for her high-profile relationship with Rob Kardashian. The couple welcomed their son, King Cairo Stevenson, into the world in October 2012.

FAQ:

1. How long were Tyga and Blac Chyna together?

Tyga and Blac Chyna were in a relationship from 2011 to 2014. They had a turbulent relationship, with their fair share of ups and downs, which eventually led to their separation.

2. Are Tyga and Blac Chyna on good terms?

While their relationship may have ended, Tyga and Blac Chyna have managed to maintain a cordial relationship for the sake of their son. They have been seen co-parenting and attending events together to support their child.

3. Does Tyga have any other children?

Yes, Tyga has another child named Dream Kardashian. Dream is the daughter of Tyga’s ex-girlfriend, Blac Chyna, and her former partner, Rob Kardashian. Tyga has been involved in Dream’s life and has shared a close bond with her.

In conclusion, Tyga had a child with Blac Chyna, and they share a son named King Cairo Stevenson. Despite their past relationship, they have managed to co-parent and maintain a respectful relationship for the well-being of their child.