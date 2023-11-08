Who did Tom Cruise become at the end of The Mummy?

In the 2017 action-adventure film “The Mummy,” Tom Cruise takes on the role of Nick Morton, a soldier of fortune who inadvertently awakens an ancient Egyptian princess named Ahmanet. As the story unfolds, Nick finds himself entangled in a battle against supernatural forces and must confront his own destiny.

At the end of the movie, Nick Morton undergoes a transformation that leaves audiences questioning who he ultimately becomes. While the film leaves room for interpretation, it can be inferred that Nick becomes the new vessel for the Egyptian god of death, Set.

Throughout the movie, it becomes evident that Nick possesses a unique connection to the supernatural world. He is able to withstand the powers of Ahmanet and even gains some of her abilities. As the story progresses, it becomes clear that Nick is chosen the god Set to fulfill a specific purpose.

During the climactic final battle, Nick sacrifices himself to save his love interest, Jenny Halsey, played Annabelle Wallis. In doing so, he becomes the host for Set, taking on the god’s powers and responsibilities. This transformation is hinted at the appearance of hieroglyphics on Nick’s body, symbolizing his new connection to the ancient deity.

FAQ:

Q: What is a vessel?

A: In the context of “The Mummy,” a vessel refers to a human host chosen a supernatural being to carry out their will or embody their powers.

Q: Who is Set?

A: Set is an ancient Egyptian god associated with chaos, storms, and the desert. In Egyptian mythology, he is often depicted as a powerful and sometimes malevolent deity.

Q: What are hieroglyphics?

A: Hieroglyphics are a system of writing used ancient Egyptians. They consist of pictorial symbols that represent words or sounds.

In conclusion, at the end of “The Mummy,” Tom Cruise’s character, Nick Morton, becomes the vessel for the Egyptian god Set. This transformation signifies his new role as the host for the god of death and sets the stage for potential sequels or spin-offs in the franchise. The movie leaves room for speculation and further exploration of Nick’s newfound powers and responsibilities.