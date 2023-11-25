Who did Tim Robbins have children with?

In the world of Hollywood, celebrities often capture our attention not only for their talent but also for their personal lives. One such celebrity is Tim Robbins, a renowned actor, director, and activist. Over the years, Robbins has been in the spotlight for his relationships and family life. Many people are curious about the question: Who did Tim Robbins have children with? Let’s delve into the details.

Tim Robbins had a long-term relationship with fellow actress Susan Sarandon. The couple met on the set of the film “Bull Durham” in 1988 and began dating shortly after. They were together for over two decades, but unfortunately, they never tied the knot. Despite not being married, Robbins and Sarandon had two children together during their relationship.

Their first child, a son named Jack Henry Robbins, was born on May 15, 1989. Jack followed in his parents’ footsteps and pursued a career in the entertainment industry as a director and actor. He has directed several short films and even worked on music videos for popular artists like Lana Del Rey.

Their second child, a daughter named Eva Amurri, was born on March 15, 1985. Eva also ventured into acting and has appeared in various films and television shows. She gained recognition for her roles in movies like “Saved!” and “The Banger Sisters.”

FAQ:

Q: Are Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon still together?

A: No, Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon ended their relationship in 2009 after being together for more than two decades.

Q: How many children does Tim Robbins have?

A: Tim Robbins has two children, a son named Jack Henry Robbins and a daughter named Eva Amurri.

Q: What do Tim Robbins’ children do?

A: Both of Tim Robbins’ children, Jack Henry Robbins and Eva Amurri, are involved in the entertainment industry. Jack is a director and actor, while Eva is an actress.

In conclusion, Tim Robbins had two children with actress Susan Sarandon during their long-term relationship. Their son Jack Henry Robbins and daughter Eva Amurri have followed in their parents’ footsteps and pursued careers in the entertainment industry. Although Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon are no longer together, their children continue to make their mark in Hollywood.