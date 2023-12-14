Who did the guitar solo and beat it?

Michael Jackson’s “Beat It” Guitar Solo: Unveiling the Mastermind Behind the Iconic Riff

In the realm of music, there are certain moments that transcend time and become etched in the annals of history. One such moment is the electrifying guitar solo in Michael Jackson’s legendary hit, “Beat It.” This iconic riff has captivated audiences for decades, leaving fans wondering who was responsible for its creation. Today, we unveil the mastermind behind this unforgettable solo.

The Guitar Solo that Defined an Era

Released in 1982, “Beat It” quickly became a global sensation, propelling Michael Jackson to new heights of stardom. The song’s infectious melody, powerful lyrics, and groundbreaking fusion of rock and pop genres were undeniably captivating. However, it was the blistering guitar solo that truly set “Beat It” apart from the rest.

Eddie Van Halen: The Guitar Virtuoso

The genius behind the iconic guitar solo in “Beat It” was none other than Eddie Van Halen, the legendary guitarist and co-founder of the band Van Halen. Known for his virtuosic playing style and innovative techniques, Van Halen’s contribution to “Beat It” elevated the song to unprecedented heights.

A Collaboration for the Ages

Michael Jackson’s decision to invite Eddie Van Halen to perform the guitar solo on “Beat It” was a stroke of genius. The collaboration between these two musical powerhouses resulted in a fusion of pop and rock that resonated with audiences worldwide. Van Halen’s distinctive sound and impeccable technique breathed life into the solo, creating a moment that would forever be etched in music history.

FAQ: Unveiling the Mysteries

Q: How did Michael Jackson connect with Eddie Van Halen?

A: Quincy Jones, the producer of “Thriller,” introduced Michael Jackson to Eddie Van Halen, recognizing the potential of their collaboration.

Q: Did Eddie Van Halen play the entire guitar track on “Beat It”?

A: No, Eddie Van Halen only performed the guitar solo. The rest of the guitar parts were played Steve Lukather, a renowned session guitarist.

Q: How did Eddie Van Halen’s guitar solo impact his career?

A: Eddie Van Halen’s contribution to “Beat It” catapulted him into the mainstream spotlight, solidifying his status as one of the greatest guitarists of all time.

In conclusion, the guitar solo in Michael Jackson’s “Beat It” was a result of the collaboration between the King of Pop and the guitar virtuoso Eddie Van Halen. This iconic riff continues to inspire and captivate audiences, reminding us of the power of musical collaborations that transcend genres and generations.