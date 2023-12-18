Taylor Armstrong from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Who is Her Husband?

Introduction

Taylor Armstrong, a former cast member of the hit reality TV show “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” has had her fair share of ups and downs in the public eye. From her tumultuous personal life to her successful business ventures, Taylor’s journey has captivated audiences worldwide. One question that often arises is, “Who did Taylor from Real Housewives marry?” In this article, we will delve into the details of Taylor Armstrong’s marriage and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.

Who did Taylor Armstrong marry?

Taylor Armstrong was previously married to Russell Armstrong. The couple tied the knot in 2005 and had a daughter together named Kennedy. However, their marriage was far from perfect, and it was marred allegations of domestic abuse and financial troubles. Tragically, Russell Armstrong took his own life in 2011, leaving Taylor and their daughter devastated.

FAQs

Q: What is Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

A: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is a reality TV show that follows the lives of affluent women living in Beverly Hills. The show provides a glimpse into their personal and professional lives, showcasing their relationships, businesses, and social events.

Q: What happened to Taylor Armstrong after her husband’s death?

A: Following her husband’s death, Taylor Armstrong continued to appear on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and shared her journey of healing and rebuilding her life. She became an advocate for domestic violence awareness and wrote a memoir titled “Hiding from Reality: My Story of Love, Loss, and Finding the Courage Within.”

Q: Is Taylor Armstrong still a part of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

A: No, Taylor Armstrong left the show after the third season. However, she has made occasional guest appearances in subsequent seasons.

Conclusion

Taylor Armstrong’s marriage to Russell Armstrong was a significant part of her storyline on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Despite the challenges they faced, Taylor has shown resilience and strength in the face of adversity. Her journey serves as an inspiration to many, and her story continues to resonate with fans of the show.