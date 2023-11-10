Who did Sienna Miller have a child with?

Sienna Miller, the talented British actress known for her roles in films such as “Factory Girl” and “American Sniper,” has a child with actor Tom Sturridge. The couple welcomed their daughter, Marlowe Ottoline Layng Sturridge, into the world on July 7, 2012.

Miller and Sturridge began dating in 2011 and were engaged for a brief period before ultimately deciding to end their engagement in 2015. Despite their separation, the former couple has remained amicable and focused on co-parenting their daughter.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Sienna Miller?

A: Sienna Miller is a British actress known for her work in both film and theater. She has appeared in movies such as “Alfie,” “The Edge of Love,” and “Foxcatcher.”

Q: Who is Tom Sturridge?

A: Tom Sturridge is a British actor who has appeared in films such as “On the Road,” “Far from the Madding Crowd,” and “Mary Shelley.”

Q: When was Sienna Miller’s child born?

A: Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge’s daughter, Marlowe Ottoline Layng Sturridge, was born on July 7, 2012.

Q: Are Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge still together?

A: No, Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge ended their engagement in 2015 but have remained on good terms as they co-parent their daughter.

Q: What other movies has Sienna Miller been in?

A: Sienna Miller has appeared in numerous films, including “Factory Girl,” “American Sniper,” “The Lost City of Z,” and “21 Bridges.”

In conclusion, Sienna Miller had a child with actor Tom Sturridge. Although they are no longer together, they continue to prioritize their daughter’s well-being and maintain a friendly co-parenting relationship. Sienna Miller’s talent and dedication to her craft continue to shine through in her various film roles, making her a respected figure in the entertainment industry.