Who did Shania Twain marry?

Shania Twain, the Canadian country-pop superstar, has had an eventful personal life, including a highly publicized marriage and subsequent divorce. Born Eilleen Regina Edwards on August 28, 1965, in Windsor, Ontario, Twain rose to fame in the 1990s with her chart-topping hits and captivating stage presence. However, it was her marriage to music producer Robert John “Mutt” Lange that truly made headlines.

Twain and Lange tied the knot on December 28, 1993, in a private ceremony in Switzerland. Lange, a renowned music producer, had worked with Twain on her breakthrough album “The Woman in Me” and played a significant role in shaping her sound. Their partnership, both personally and professionally, seemed like a match made in heaven.

However, in 2008, Twain shocked the world when she announced that she and Lange were separating after 14 years of marriage. The reason behind their split was revealed to be an affair between Lange and Twain’s best friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud. The betrayal was devastating for Twain, and it took her several years to heal from the heartbreak.

In a surprising twist of fate, Twain found love again with none other than Frédéric Thiébaud, the ex-husband of Marie-Anne Thiébaud. The two bonded over their shared experience of betrayal and formed a deep connection. They eventually got married on January 1, 2011, in Puerto Rico.

In conclusion, Shania Twain’s marriage to Robert John “Mutt” Lange ended in a highly publicized divorce due to Lange’s affair. However, Twain found love again with Frédéric Thiébaud, whom she married in 2011. Despite the heartbreak she endured, Twain has continued to thrive both personally and professionally, solidifying her status as one of the most successful and beloved artists in the music industry.