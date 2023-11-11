Who did Shania Twain have kids with?

Shania Twain, the renowned Canadian singer-songwriter, has two children named Eja Lange and Johanna Thibodeau. Eja Lange is her biological son from her previous marriage to music producer Robert John “Mutt” Lange, while Johanna Thibodeau is her stepdaughter from her current marriage to Frédéric Thiébaud.

Eja Lange was born on August 12, 2001, making him 20 years old as of 2021. Shania Twain and Robert John “Mutt” Lange got married in 1993 and welcomed their son Eja into the world eight years later. Unfortunately, their marriage faced challenges, and they eventually divorced in 2010.

Following her divorce, Shania Twain found love again with Frédéric Thiébaud, who happened to be the ex-husband of her former best friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud. The couple tied the knot in 2011, and through this marriage, Shania became a stepmother to Frédéric’s daughter, Johanna Thibodeau.

FAQ:

1. Who is Shania Twain?

Shania Twain is a Canadian singer-songwriter who rose to fame in the 1990s with hits like “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” She is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, known for her powerful vocals and crossover success in both country and pop music.

2. When was Eja Lange born?

Eja Lange, Shania Twain’s biological son, was born on August 12, 2001.

3. Who is Johanna Thibodeau?

Johanna Thibodeau is Shania Twain’s stepdaughter from her marriage to Frédéric Thiébaud. She is the daughter of Frédéric from his previous relationship.

4. Who is Frédéric Thiébaud?

Frédéric Thiébaud is Shania Twain’s current husband. He is a Swiss-born businessman who works in the field of Nestlé, a multinational food and beverage company.

In conclusion, Shania Twain has two children: Eja Lange, her biological son from her previous marriage to Robert John “Mutt” Lange, and Johanna Thibodeau, her stepdaughter from her current marriage to Frédéric Thiébaud. Despite the challenges she has faced in her personal life, Shania continues to be a successful and influential figure in the music industry.