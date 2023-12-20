Who did Matthew Perry ask to marry him?

Matthew Perry Proposes to Molly Hurwitz: Friends Star Set to Marry

In a surprising turn of events, beloved Friends star Matthew Perry has recently popped the question to his girlfriend, Molly Hurwitz. The actor, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom, took to social media to share the exciting news with his fans.

Perry, 51, and Hurwitz, a 29-year-old literary manager, have been dating since 2018. The couple has kept their relationship relatively private, with occasional glimpses into their lives shared on their respective social media accounts.

The news of Perry’s proposal came as a delightful surprise to fans around the world, who have long admired the actor’s talent and charisma. The couple’s engagement marks a significant milestone in their relationship and has sparked a wave of congratulations and well wishes from friends, colleagues, and fans alike.

FAQ:

Who is Molly Hurwitz?

Molly Hurwitz is a 29-year-old literary manager who has been dating Matthew Perry since 2018. She works in the entertainment industry and has kept a relatively low profile.

How long have Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz been dating?

Perry and Hurwitz have been in a relationship since 2018, making it approximately three years before the actor decided to propose.

How did Matthew Perry announce the engagement?

Matthew Perry took to social media to share the news of his engagement with his fans. He posted a picture of himself and Hurwitz, along with a heartfelt caption expressing his excitement and love for his now-fiancée.

What has been the reaction to the engagement?

Fans, friends, and colleagues have flooded social media with messages of congratulations and well wishes for the couple. The news has been met with overwhelming support and excitement from the Friends star’s dedicated fan base.

Matthew Perry’s proposal to Molly Hurwitz has undoubtedly brought joy to the hearts of many. As fans eagerly await further details about their upcoming nuptials, one thing is for certain: Chandler Bing has found his happily ever after.