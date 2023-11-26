Who did Maksim Chmerkovskiy married?

Who did Maksim Chmerkovskiy marry?

In a stunning wedding ceremony, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, the renowned Ukrainian-American professional dancer and former “Dancing with the Stars” champion, tied the knot with his longtime love, Peta Murgatroyd. The couple exchanged vows on July 8, 2017, in a lavish ceremony held at Oheka Castle in Huntington, New York.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd first met in 2009 when they both joined the cast of the hit reality dance competition show, “Dancing with the Stars.” Their undeniable chemistry on and off the dance floor quickly caught the attention of fans and media alike. Although they had an on-again, off-again relationship over the years, their love ultimately prevailed, leading to their engagement in December 2015.

The wedding was a star-studded affair, with many of their fellow “Dancing with the Stars” cast members in attendance. The bride looked stunning in a beautiful ivory ball gown, while the groom looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo. The couple’s son, Shai, who was born in January 2017, also played a special role in the ceremony.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Maksim Chmerkovskiy?

A: Maksim Chmerkovskiy is a Ukrainian-American professional dancer and choreographer. He gained fame through his appearances on the reality dance competition show, “Dancing with the Stars.”

Q: Who is Peta Murgatroyd?

A: Peta Murgatroyd is a New Zealand-born Australian professional dancer. She is best known for her appearances on “Dancing with the Stars,” where she has won the competition twice.

Q: When did Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd get married?

A: Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd got married on July 8, 2017.

Q: Where was their wedding held?

A: Their wedding took place at Oheka Castle in Huntington, New York.

Q: Do they have any children?

A: Yes, Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd have a son named Shai, who was born in January 2017.

In conclusion, Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd’s wedding was a magical celebration of their love and commitment. Their journey from dance partners to life partners has captivated fans around the world, and their wedding day marked the beginning of a new chapter in their beautiful love story.