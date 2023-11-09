Who did Justin Bieber want to marry?

In the world of celebrity gossip, one question that has been on the minds of many fans is: Who did Justin Bieber want to marry? The Canadian pop sensation has had his fair share of high-profile relationships over the years, but there was one person who captured his heart like no other.

The Hailey Baldwin Connection

Justin Bieber’s desire to marry was no secret, especially when it came to his relationship with Hailey Baldwin. The two first met in 2009 when Hailey’s father, actor Stephen Baldwin, introduced them backstage at one of Justin’s concerts. Although they remained friends for several years, their romantic connection didn’t blossom until 2015.

After a brief split, Justin and Hailey rekindled their romance in 2018 and wasted no time in taking their relationship to the next level. In July of that year, the couple got engaged while vacationing in the Bahamas. Justin proposed with a stunning oval-shaped diamond ring, solidifying their commitment to each other.

The Wedding of the Year

On September 30, 2019, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in South Carolina. The star-studded event was attended close friends and family, including famous faces like Kendall Jenner and Jaden Smith. The couple exchanged vows in front of a picturesque backdrop, surrounded beautiful flowers and stunning views.

FAQ

Q: How long were Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin together before getting married?

A: Justin and Hailey had an on-again, off-again relationship for several years before finally getting engaged in 2018.

Q: Did Justin Bieber ever want to marry anyone else?

A: While Justin had been in other high-profile relationships, it was Hailey Baldwin who he ultimately wanted to marry.

Q: Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin still married?

A: Yes, as of now, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are happily married.

In conclusion, Justin Bieber’s desire to marry was fulfilled when he found love with Hailey Baldwin. Their journey from friends to engaged couple to husband and wife has been a whirlwind romance that has captivated fans around the world. As they continue to build their life together, it’s clear that Justin and Hailey are deeply committed to each other.