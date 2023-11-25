Who did Julianne Hough marry?

In a stunning ceremony that took place over the weekend, Julianne Hough, the talented dancer, actress, and former judge on “Dancing with the Stars,” tied the knot with her longtime love, Brooks Laich. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate outdoor ceremony surrounded family and close friends.

Julianne Hough, 29, and Brooks Laich, 34, have been dating since 2014 and got engaged in August 2015. Their wedding, held at a picturesque lakeside location, was a beautiful celebration of their love and commitment to each other.

The bride looked radiant in a custom-made Marchesa gown, while the groom donned a classic black tuxedo. The couple’s wedding party included close friends and family members, who stood their side as they said their “I dos.”

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds and their guests enjoyed a lavish reception filled with dancing, laughter, and heartfelt speeches. The couple’s love for each other was evident throughout the evening, as they shared numerous romantic moments on the dance floor.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Julianne Hough?

A: Julianne Hough is a well-known American dancer, actress, and singer. She gained fame as a professional dancer on the reality show “Dancing with the Stars” and has since appeared in various movies and television shows.

Q: Who is Brooks Laich?

A: Brooks Laich is a Canadian professional ice hockey player. He has played for several teams in the National Hockey League (NHL) and is currently a free agent.

Q: How long have Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich been together?

A: Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich have been in a relationship since 2014. They got engaged in August 2015 and recently got married in a beautiful ceremony.

Q: Where was their wedding held?

A: Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich’s wedding took place at a scenic lakeside location. The exact venue has not been disclosed to the public.

Q: What did Julianne Hough wear for her wedding?

A: Julianne Hough wore a custom-made Marchesa gown for her wedding. The dress was designed specifically for her and added to the overall elegance of the ceremony.

In conclusion, Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich have officially become husband and wife. Their wedding was a joyous occasion filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories. Fans and well-wishers from around the world are excited to see what the future holds for this beautiful couple.