Who did Julia Roberts have twins with?

Julia Roberts Welcomes Twins: A Look at the Father

In a surprising turn of events, Hollywood superstar Julia Roberts recently announced the birth of her twins. The news has left fans and media outlets buzzing with curiosity about the identity of the father. Let’s delve into the details and shed some light on this intriguing topic.

Who is the father of Julia Roberts’ twins?

The father of Julia Roberts’ twins is none other than her long-time partner, Daniel Moder. Moder, a cinematographer, and Roberts tied the knot in 2002 after meeting on the set of the film “The Mexican” in 2000. The couple already has three children together, and the arrival of the twins has added to their growing family.

Who is Daniel Moder?

Daniel Moder is a renowned cinematographer who has worked on numerous films, including “The Mexican,” “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” and “Secret in Their Eyes.” Despite being married to one of the most famous actresses in the world, Moder has managed to maintain a relatively low profile in the media.

FAQ:

1. How many children does Julia Roberts have?

Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder have a total of five children together. The twins join their three older siblings, Hazel, Phinnaeus, and Henry.

2. When were the twins born?

The exact date of the twins’ birth has not been disclosed Julia Roberts or her representatives. However, it is believed that they were born recently.

3. What are the names of the twins?

As of now, the names of Julia Roberts’ twins have not been revealed to the public. The couple has always been private about their personal lives, and it is likely that they will keep the names under wraps for the time being.

In conclusion, Julia Roberts’ twins have brought joy and excitement to her growing family. With Daniel Moder as the proud father, the couple continues to cherish their love and privacy. As fans eagerly await more details, it is clear that this Hollywood power couple is relishing their new chapter as parents of five.