Who did Julia Roberts have kids with?

Julia Roberts: A Look into Her Family Life

Julia Roberts, the renowned Hollywood actress, has captivated audiences with her talent and charm for decades. While her professional achievements are well-known, many are curious about her personal life, particularly her family and children. In this article, we will delve into the details of who Julia Roberts has children with and provide some frequently asked questions about her family.

Who is the father of Julia Roberts’ children?

Julia Roberts has three children, and their father is Daniel Moder. Daniel, a cinematographer, and Julia tied the knot in July 2002 after meeting on the set of the film “The Mexican” in 2000. Their love story blossomed, leading to a beautiful family.

Who are Julia Roberts’ children?

Julia and Daniel are proud parents to three children: twins Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus “Finn” Walter, born in November 2004, and their youngest son, Henry Daniel, born in June 2007. The family leads a relatively private life, away from the constant spotlight of Hollywood.

FAQ about Julia Roberts’ family:

1. Are Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder still together?

Yes, Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder are happily married and continue to build a life together with their children.

2. Does Julia Roberts share photos of her children on social media?

Julia Roberts is known for her privacy and chooses to keep her family life away from the public eye. As a result, she rarely shares photos of her children on social media platforms.

3. Are Julia Roberts’ children interested in pursuing acting careers?

While it is too early to tell if Julia Roberts’ children will follow in their mother’s footsteps, they have occasionally accompanied her to film sets. However, their future career paths remain uncertain.

Julia Roberts, a talented actress and loving mother, has found a balance between her successful career and her family life. With Daniel Moder her side, they have created a beautiful and private world for their three children. While the public may not see much of them, their love and bond as a family remain strong.