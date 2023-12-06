Who did Julia Roberts have a child with?

Julia Roberts Welcomes a Bundle of Joy: Meet Her New Co-Star in Parenthood

In a heartwarming turn of events, Hollywood superstar Julia Roberts has recently welcomed a new addition to her family. The beloved actress, known for her iconic roles in films such as “Pretty Woman” and “Erin Brockovich,” has become a proud mother once again. But who is the lucky individual that shares this joyous journey of parenthood with her? Let’s find out.

Who is the father of Julia Roberts’ child?

The father of Julia Roberts’ child is none other than her husband, Daniel Moder. Moder, a talented cinematographer, and Roberts tied the knot in 2002 after meeting on the set of the film “The Mexican” in 2000. Their love story has blossomed over the years, and they now have three beautiful children together.

Who are Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder?

Julia Roberts is an Academy Award-winning actress who has captivated audiences with her incredible talent and radiant smile. With a career spanning over three decades, she has become one of the most respected and beloved figures in the entertainment industry.

Daniel Moder, on the other hand, is a highly skilled cinematographer who has worked on numerous films, including “The Mexican,” “Secret in Their Eyes,” and “Fireflies in the Garden.” He has collaborated with renowned directors and actors, showcasing his exceptional eye for capturing captivating visuals on the silver screen.

FAQ:

1. How many children do Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder have?

Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder have three children together: twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, born in 2004, and their youngest son, Henry, born in 2007.

2. Are Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder still married?

Yes, Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder are happily married. They have been together for nearly two decades and continue to support each other both personally and professionally.

3. What are Julia Roberts’ upcoming projects?

While Julia Roberts has taken a step back from the spotlight in recent years, she continues to be involved in various projects. She is set to star in the upcoming films “Ticket to Paradise” and “Gaslit,” showcasing her versatility and talent once again.

Julia Roberts’ journey into motherhood has undoubtedly brought immense joy and fulfillment to her life. With her loving husband, Daniel Moder, her side, they form a strong and supportive family unit. As fans eagerly await her return to the silver screen, it is heartwarming to see this talented actress embrace the role of a doting mother with the same grace and charm that has made her a beloved figure in Hollywood.