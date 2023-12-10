Who did James Marsden have kids with?

James Marsden: The Proud Father of Three

James Marsden, the talented American actor known for his roles in films such as “X-Men” and “The Notebook,” has not only captured the hearts of audiences worldwide but has also found immense joy in his personal life. Marsden is the proud father of three beautiful children, whom he shares with two different women.

Marsden’s first child, a son named Jack, was born in 2001 during his marriage to actress Lisa Linde. The couple tied the knot in 2000 but unfortunately divorced in 2011. Despite the end of their marriage, Marsden and Linde have remained committed to co-parenting their son and have successfully maintained a healthy relationship for the sake of their child.

In addition to Jack, Marsden has two more children from his previous relationships. In 2012, he welcomed a son named William Luca with his former girlfriend, Brazilian model Rose Costa. Although their romantic relationship did not last, Marsden has been actively involved in his son’s life and cherishes the bond they share.

Furthermore, Marsden has a daughter named Mary James, born in 2019, with his current girlfriend, British singer-songwriter Edei (Emma Deigman). The couple has been together since 2015 and continues to nurture their relationship while raising their daughter with love and care.

FAQ:

Q: Who are James Marsden’s children?

A: James Marsden has three children. His eldest son is Jack, born in 2001, from his marriage to Lisa Linde. He also has a son named William Luca, born in 2012, from his relationship with Rose Costa. Marsden’s youngest child is his daughter Mary James, born in 2019, with his girlfriend Edei.

Q: Is James Marsden still involved in his children’s lives?

A: Yes, despite his past relationships, James Marsden remains actively involved in the lives of all his children. He values the importance of co-parenting and strives to maintain strong relationships with each of his kids.

Q: Who is James Marsden’s current partner?

A: James Marsden is currently in a relationship with British singer-songwriter Edei (Emma Deigman). They have been together since 2015 and have a daughter named Mary James, born in 2019.

In conclusion, James Marsden’s journey as a father has been filled with love, dedication, and a commitment to being present in his children’s lives. Despite the challenges that come with co-parenting, Marsden has shown that he is a devoted father who cherishes the special bond he shares with each of his three children.