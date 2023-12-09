Who did Iggy have a baby?

Exclusive: Iggy Azalea Reveals the Father of Her Baby!

In a surprising turn of events, Australian rapper Iggy Azalea has finally put an end to months of speculation and revealed the identity of the father of her baby. The “Fancy” hitmaker took to social media yesterday to share the exciting news with her fans, putting an end to the rumors that have been swirling around for weeks.

Who is the father of Iggy Azalea’s baby?

After much anticipation, Iggy Azalea confirmed that the father of her baby is none other than rapper Playboi Carti. The couple had been dating on and off since 2018 and managed to keep their relationship relatively private. However, the news of their pregnancy came as a surprise to many, as the couple had not publicly announced that they were expecting.

What does this mean for Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti?

While details about their current relationship status remain unclear, the revelation of Playboi Carti as the father of Iggy Azalea’s baby suggests that the couple may be working towards co-parenting their child. Both artists have been known for their dedication to their careers, and it remains to be seen how they will navigate the challenges of parenthood while maintaining their individual success.

What is co-parenting?

Co-parenting refers to the shared responsibility of raising a child both parents, even if they are not in a romantic relationship or living together. It involves both parents actively participating in the child’s upbringing, making important decisions together, and providing emotional and financial support.

Fans and followers of Iggy Azalea are eagerly awaiting further updates from the rapper regarding her pregnancy journey and any future plans she may have. As the news spreads, it is clear that Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti’s baby will undoubtedly be surrounded love and support from their dedicated fan base.

In conclusion, Iggy Azalea’s revelation of Playboi Carti as the father of her baby has finally put an end to the speculation surrounding the identity of the child’s father. As the couple embarks on their journey into parenthood, fans can only hope for the best for both Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti as they navigate this new chapter in their lives.