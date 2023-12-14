Who did Elvis think had the best voice?

Elvis Presley Reveals His Pick for the Best Voice in the Music Industry

In a rare interview from the archives, the legendary Elvis Presley has finally disclosed his opinion on who he believed possessed the best voice in the music industry. The King of Rock and Roll, known for his own mesmerizing vocals, shared his thoughts on the matter during a candid conversation with a journalist back in 1972.

During the interview, Elvis expressed his admiration for a fellow music icon, Frank Sinatra. The King acknowledged Sinatra’s unparalleled talent and described his voice as “timeless” and “effortlessly smooth.” Presley went on to explain that Sinatra’s ability to convey emotion through his voice was what truly set him apart from other artists.

When asked about his own vocal style, Elvis humbly admitted that he drew inspiration from a variety of sources, including gospel, blues, and country music. He believed that his unique blend of these genres contributed to his success and popularity among fans worldwide.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Elvis Presley?

A: Elvis Presley, often referred to as “The King of Rock and Roll,” was an American singer, musician, and actor who became one of the most significant cultural icons of the 20th century. He is best known for his contributions to the rock and roll genre and his energetic stage performances.

Q: Who is Frank Sinatra?

A: Frank Sinatra, also known as “Ol’ Blue Eyes,” was an American singer, actor, and producer. He is considered one of the greatest vocalists of all time and was a prominent figure in the music industry from the 1940s until his death in 1998. Sinatra’s signature style encompassed various genres, including pop, jazz, and swing.

Q: Did Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra collaborate?

A: Yes, Elvis and Sinatra did collaborate on a few occasions. They appeared together in a television special in 1960 called “Welcome Home Elvis,” where they performed a duet. Additionally, they both participated in the famous “Rat Pack” group, which included other influential entertainers such as Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.

Elvis Presley’s admiration for Frank Sinatra’s voice sheds light on the mutual respect and camaraderie that existed among music legends. While both artists had their own distinct styles, their impact on the music industry remains undeniable. The revelation of Elvis’ choice for the best voice serves as a testament to the enduring legacy of these iconic performers.