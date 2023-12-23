Drew Barrymore’s Whirlwind Romance: A Look Back at Her Marriage at 19

In the world of Hollywood, love stories often unfold in unexpected ways. One such tale is that of actress Drew Barrymore, who made headlines when she tied the knot at the tender age of 19. Let’s take a closer look at the man who captured her heart and the whirlwind romance that led to their marriage.

The Man Who Stole Drew Barrymore’s Heart

At the age of 19, Drew Barrymore found herself head over heels in love with Welsh-born bartender turned Los Angeles bar owner, Jeremy Thomas. The couple met at Thomas’ establishment, the Roxbury nightclub, and quickly fell for each other. Despite their age difference and the skepticism from those around them, Barrymore and Thomas decided to take the plunge and exchanged vows on March 20, 1994.

A Whirlwind Romance

Barrymore and Thomas’ relationship was nothing short of a whirlwind romance. They dated for only six weeks before deciding to get married. The young actress, who had already experienced the highs and lows of fame, was eager to find stability and love in her life. However, their marriage was not meant to last.

The Short-Lived Union

Unfortunately, Barrymore and Thomas’ marriage was short-lived. Just two months after their wedding, the couple filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The split was amicable, and both parties moved on with their lives.

FAQ

Q: Who did Drew Barrymore marry at 19?

A: Drew Barrymore married Jeremy Thomas, a Welsh-born bartender turned bar owner, at the age of 19.

Q: How long did their marriage last?

A: Barrymore and Thomas’ marriage lasted only two months before they filed for divorce.

Q: Why did they get divorced?

A: The couple cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce.

Q: Did they remain on good terms after the split?

A: Yes, Barrymore and Thomas had an amicable divorce and moved on with their lives.

In the world of Hollywood, love stories often come with unexpected twists and turns. Drew Barrymore’s marriage at 19 to Jeremy Thomas was a whirlwind romance that captured the attention of many. While their union may have been short-lived, it remains a significant chapter in Barrymore’s life and serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of love.