Who did Derek Hough marry?

In a stunning ceremony that took place on July 9, 2021, renowned dancer and choreographer Derek Hough tied the knot with his longtime love, Hayley Erbert. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate outdoor wedding surrounded close family and friends. The picturesque event was held at a beautiful venue in Idaho, offering breathtaking views as the backdrop for their special day.

Derek Hough, widely recognized for his appearances on the hit television show “Dancing with the Stars,” has captivated audiences with his incredible talent and charismatic personality. Throughout his career, he has won numerous awards and accolades for his exceptional dancing skills. Hough’s passion for dance has taken him to great heights, and he has become one of the most beloved figures in the entertainment industry.

Hayley Erbert, also a talented dancer, first met Derek Hough when she joined the cast of “Dancing with the Stars” as a troupe member in 2015. The couple’s relationship blossomed over the years, and they have been inseparable ever since. Erbert’s grace and skill on the dance floor have earned her a dedicated fan base and a prominent place in the world of dance.

FAQ:

Q: How long have Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert been together?

A: Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert have been in a relationship for over six years. They started dating in 2015.

Q: Where did Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert get married?

A: The couple got married in a beautiful outdoor ceremony in Idaho.

Q: What is Derek Hough known for?

A: Derek Hough is a renowned dancer and choreographer, best known for his appearances on the television show “Dancing with the Stars.”

Q: Who is Hayley Erbert?

A: Hayley Erbert is a talented dancer who gained recognition as a troupe member on “Dancing with the Stars.” She has been in a relationship with Derek Hough since 2015.

The marriage of Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert marks a new chapter in their love story. As they embark on this journey together, their fans and well-wishers eagerly await the next steps in their lives and careers. With their shared passion for dance and undeniable chemistry, there is no doubt that this power couple will continue to inspire and entertain audiences around the world.