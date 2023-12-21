Who did David Schwimmer date?

David Schwimmer’s Dating History: A Look into the Love Life of the “Friends” Star

David Schwimmer, best known for his role as Ross Geller in the iconic sitcom “Friends,” has had his fair share of romantic relationships over the years. From fellow actors to industry professionals, Schwimmer’s dating history has been a topic of interest for many fans. Let’s take a closer look at some of the notable individuals he has been romantically linked with.

One of Schwimmer’s most well-known relationships was with British artist Zoë Buckman. The couple began dating in 2007 and eventually tied the knot in 2010. They welcomed their daughter, Cleo, in 2011. However, after seven years of marriage, Schwimmer and Buckman announced their separation in 2017, stating that they were taking some time apart to evaluate their relationship.

In addition to his marriage, Schwimmer has also been linked to other notable figures in the entertainment industry. He was rumored to have dated actress Mili Avital, his co-star in the 2001 miniseries “Band of Brothers.” However, neither Schwimmer nor Avital ever confirmed the relationship.

FAQ:

Q: Who is David Schwimmer?

A: David Schwimmer is an American actor and director, best known for his role as Ross Geller in the television sitcom “Friends.”

Q: Who did David Schwimmer marry?

A: David Schwimmer was married to British artist Zoë Buckman. They tied the knot in 2010 and separated in 2017.

Q: Did David Schwimmer date any of his “Friends” co-stars?

A: There have been no confirmed reports of Schwimmer dating any of his “Friends” co-stars.

Q: Is David Schwimmer currently in a relationship?

A: As of now, there is no public information regarding David Schwimmer’s current relationship status.

While David Schwimmer’s dating history has been a subject of curiosity for many, it is important to respect his privacy and remember that celebrities are entitled to their personal lives away from the spotlight. As fans, we can continue to appreciate Schwimmer’s talent and contributions to the entertainment industry, both on and off the screen.