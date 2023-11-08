Who did Daniel Craig have a child with?

In a surprising turn of events, it has been revealed that the renowned British actor, Daniel Craig, has recently become a father. The news has left fans and media outlets buzzing with curiosity about the identity of the lucky mother. While Craig is known for his private nature, details surrounding his new addition have slowly emerged, shedding light on this exciting chapter in his life.

The Mother:

The mother of Daniel Craig’s child is none other than the talented actress Rachel Weisz. Weisz, an Academy Award-winning actress, and Craig have been married since 2011. The couple has managed to keep their relationship largely out of the public eye, and the news of their child has come as a delightful surprise to many.

The Child:

Although specific details about the child have not been disclosed, it is known that Craig and Weisz welcomed their bundle of joy in late 2020. The couple has chosen to keep their child’s name and gender private, respecting their desire to shield their family life from the prying eyes of the media.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. When did Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz get married?

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz tied the knot in 2011 in a private ceremony attended close friends and family.

2. How long have Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz been together?

Craig and Weisz have been in a relationship since 2010 and have managed to maintain a strong bond despite their busy careers.

3. Is this Daniel Craig’s first child?

No, this is not Craig’s first child. He has a daughter named Ella, born in 1992, from his previous marriage to actress Fiona Loudon.

4. Why did Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz choose to keep their child’s name and gender private?

As private individuals, Craig and Weisz have always been protective of their personal lives. They believe in maintaining a sense of normalcy for their family away from the constant scrutiny of the media.

In conclusion, the news of Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz becoming parents has brought joy to their fans worldwide. While the couple continues to prioritize their privacy, their fans eagerly await any further updates on their growing family.