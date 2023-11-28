Who did CM Punk marry?

CM Punk Ties the Knot: Meet His Lovely Bride!

In a surprising turn of events, former professional wrestler CM Punk, whose real name is Phillip Jack Brooks, recently exchanged vows with his long-time partner, April Mendez, better known her ring name AJ Lee. The couple’s wedding ceremony took place in a private ceremony surrounded close friends and family.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Who is CM Punk?

CM Punk is a retired professional wrestler and mixed martial artist. He gained fame during his tenure in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) where he became a fan favorite due to his charismatic personality and in-ring skills.

Who is AJ Lee?

AJ Lee, whose real name is April Mendez, is a former professional wrestler and author. She rose to prominence in WWE, where she became a three-time Divas Champion and was known for her unique wrestling style and captivating personality.

How did CM Punk and AJ Lee meet?

CM Punk and AJ Lee first crossed paths in the wrestling industry. They both worked for WWE and developed a close friendship that eventually blossomed into a romantic relationship.

When did CM Punk and AJ Lee get married?

CM Punk and AJ Lee tied the knot on June 13, 2014. The couple opted for an intimate ceremony, keeping their special day away from the public eye.

What are CM Punk and AJ Lee doing now?

Following his departure from professional wrestling, CM Punk transitioned to mixed martial arts, competing in the UFC. AJ Lee retired from wrestling in 2015 and has since focused on writing, releasing her memoir titled “Crazy Is My Superpower” in 2017.

CM Punk and AJ Lee’s wedding came as a pleasant surprise to their fans, who had been eagerly awaiting news of their relationship status. The couple’s low-key approach to their nuptials reflects their desire for privacy and a life away from the spotlight.

As CM Punk and AJ Lee embark on this new chapter of their lives together, fans can only hope to catch glimpses of their happiness and success in whatever endeavors they pursue.