Who did Carrie Underwood marry?

Carrie Underwood, the Grammy-winning country music superstar, tied the knot with former professional ice hockey player Mike Fisher on July 10, 2010. The couple’s wedding took place at the Ritz-Carlton Lodge, Reynolds Plantation, in Greensboro, Georgia. The ceremony was an intimate affair, attended close friends and family.

Carrie Underwood, known for her powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics, first met Mike Fisher in 2008. The couple’s relationship blossomed, and they got engaged in December 2009. Fisher, a Canadian athlete, played in the National Hockey League (NHL) for the Ottawa Senators and later for the Nashville Predators.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have been happily married for over a decade and are proud parents to two sons, Isaiah and Jacob. Despite their busy schedules, they have managed to maintain a strong and supportive relationship. Both Underwood and Fisher often share glimpses of their family life on social media, showcasing their love and dedication to each other and their children.

Carrie Underwood’s marriage to Mike Fisher has been an inspiration to many, proving that love can thrive even in the midst of demanding careers and public scrutiny. Their commitment to each other and their family continues to be a source of admiration for fans around the world.