Who did Bad Bunny date before Kendall?

Rumors have been swirling around the internet about the romantic life of Puerto Rican reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny. Recently, the artist has been making headlines for his alleged relationship with supermodel Kendall Jenner. However, before this rumored romance, Bad Bunny was linked to several other high-profile individuals. Let’s take a closer look at his dating history.

Who is Bad Bunny?

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is a renowned singer, rapper, and songwriter from Puerto Rico. He gained international fame with his unique blend of reggaeton, Latin trap, and hip-hop music. Known for his eccentric style and catchy tunes, Bad Bunny has become one of the most influential figures in the Latin music industry.

Before the Kendall Jenner rumors started circulating, Bad Bunny was reportedly in a relationship with Puerto Rican model Gabriela Berlingeri. The couple kept their romance relatively private, but they often shared glimpses of their love on social media. Berlingeri, who is also an aspiring jewelry designer, was seen accompanying Bad Bunny to various events and even appeared in some of his music videos.

Are there any other notable relationships?

While Bad Bunny’s relationship with Gabriela Berlingeri was the most well-known prior to Kendall Jenner, there have been other rumored flings. The artist has been linked to various women in the past, but none of these relationships were confirmed. Bad Bunny has always been quite private about his personal life, preferring to let his music speak for itself.

In conclusion, before the rumors of a romance with Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny was in a relationship with Puerto Rican model Gabriela Berlingeri. However, it’s important to note that the artist has always been discreet about his personal life, and any other relationships he may have had remain unconfirmed. As fans eagerly await further updates, Bad Bunny continues to captivate the world with his music and unique style.