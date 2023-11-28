AJ Lee’s Memorable Kisses in WWE: A Look Back at the Romantic Moments

In the world of professional wrestling, romance and drama often go hand in hand. Fans are always eager to know about the personal lives of their favorite wrestlers, and one question that has frequently come up is, “Who did AJ Lee kiss in WWE?” Let’s take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of AJ Lee’s most memorable on-screen kisses.

During her time in WWE, AJ Lee, whose real name is April Jeanette Mendez, was involved in several romantic storylines that captivated audiences. One of the most notable kisses occurred in 2012 when AJ shared a passionate smooch with John Cena, one of the company’s biggest stars. This moment took place during a mixed tag team match, adding an extra layer of excitement to the already intense action in the ring.

Another memorable kiss involving AJ Lee happened in 2013 when she locked lips with Dolph Ziggler. This romantic encounter took place during a backstage segment, leaving fans buzzing with anticipation for what would happen next in their storyline. The chemistry between AJ and Dolph was undeniable, and their on-screen relationship became a major talking point among wrestling enthusiasts.

FAQ:

Q: Were these kisses real or scripted?

A: In professional wrestling, most on-screen kisses are scripted and part of the storyline. While there may be genuine chemistry between the performers, the kisses themselves are planned and rehearsed.

Q: Did AJ Lee have any other romantic storylines in WWE?

A: Yes, AJ Lee was involved in various romantic storylines throughout her career. She had on-screen relationships with wrestlers such as CM Punk and Daniel Bryan, which added an extra layer of drama to her character.

Q: Is AJ Lee still involved in wrestling?

A: No, AJ Lee retired from professional wrestling in 2015. Since then, she has pursued other endeavors, including writing a memoir and advocating for mental health awareness.

In conclusion, AJ Lee’s on-screen kisses in WWE were an integral part of her character’s development and the storylines she was involved in. These romantic moments added an extra layer of excitement and intrigue to the world of professional wrestling, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter in AJ’s love life. While her wrestling career may be over, the memories of these passionate kisses will forever remain in the hearts of WWE fans.