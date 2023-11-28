Who did AJ Lee dated in real life?

AJ Lee’s Romantic Relationships: A Look into Her Real-Life Dating History

AJ Lee, the former professional wrestler and WWE Divas Champion, has captivated fans with her in-ring skills and charismatic personality. While her on-screen romances were often a topic of discussion, many fans have wondered about her dating life outside of the wrestling world. In this article, we delve into AJ Lee’s real-life romantic relationships, shedding light on the individuals she has dated over the years.

Who did AJ Lee date in real life?

Throughout her career, AJ Lee, whose real name is April Jeanette Mendez, has been linked to several notable figures in the wrestling industry. One of her most well-known relationships was with fellow wrestler CM Punk, whose real name is Phillip Jack Brooks. The couple began dating in 2013 and tied the knot in June 2014.

Prior to her relationship with CM Punk, AJ Lee was romantically involved with Jay Lethal, a professional wrestler known for his time in Ring of Honor. Their relationship reportedly began during their time together in the wrestling promotion, but the details surrounding their split remain private.

FAQ:

Q: What does “WWE Divas Champion” mean?

A: The WWE Divas Championship was a title in the professional wrestling promotion WWE. It was exclusively contested female wrestlers, known as Divas, and was active from 2008 to 2016.

Q: Who is CM Punk?

A: CM Punk is a retired professional wrestler and mixed martial artist. He gained prominence during his time in WWE, where he held multiple championships and became a fan favorite.

Q: Who is Jay Lethal?

A: Jay Lethal, whose real name is Jamar Shipman, is a professional wrestler known for his time in Ring of Honor. He is widely regarded as one of the top talents in the independent wrestling scene.

In conclusion, AJ Lee’s real-life dating history includes relationships with CM Punk and Jay Lethal. While her personal life has remained relatively private, these relationships have been well-documented within the wrestling community. As fans continue to admire AJ Lee’s accomplishments in and out of the ring, her romantic relationships add another layer to her fascinating journey.