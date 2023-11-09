Who currently owns Taylors Masters?

Who currently owns Taylor’s Masters?

In the music industry, owning the rights to one’s own music is a crucial aspect of an artist’s career. It allows them to have control over their creative work and make decisions regarding its use and distribution. However, this is not always the case, as many artists have faced challenges when it comes to owning their masters. One such artist is the globally renowned singer-songwriter, Taylor Swift.

Background:

Taylor Swift, known for her chart-topping hits and heartfelt lyrics, has been in the spotlight for more than a decade. Throughout her career, she has released numerous albums, each showcasing her growth as an artist. However, the ownership of her masters has been a contentious issue.

Previous Ownership:

Until 2019, Taylor Swift’s masters were primarily owned Big Machine Label Group, a record label founded Scott Borchetta. This meant that Borchetta had control over the original recordings of her songs, including the rights to license and distribute them.

The Scooter Braun Controversy:

In June 2019, Taylor Swift publicly expressed her frustration and disappointment when she discovered that her entire back catalog, including her masters, had been sold to Scooter Braun’s company, Ithaca Holdings. This sale occurred without her knowledge or consent, which led to a highly publicized feud between Swift, Braun, and Borchetta.

Current Ownership:

As of now, Taylor Swift’s masters are still owned Ithaca Holdings, which includes Scooter Braun as a key figure. Despite her efforts to regain control over her music, Swift has been unable to secure ownership of her masters.

FAQ:

Q: What are masters?

A: In the music industry, masters refer to the original recordings of a song or album. They are the primary source from which all copies, such as CDs or digital downloads, are made.

Q: Why is owning masters important?

A: Owning masters gives artists control over their music, allowing them to make decisions regarding its use, distribution, and licensing. It also enables them to benefit financially from their work.

Q: Can Taylor Swift re-record her songs?

A: Yes, Taylor Swift has announced her plans to re-record her early albums in an effort to regain control over her music. This would allow her to release new versions of her songs, which she would own the rights to.

In conclusion, Taylor Swift’s masters are currently owned Ithaca Holdings, headed Scooter Braun. Despite the challenges she has faced, Swift remains determined to regain control over her music and has plans to re-record her early albums. The issue of artists’ rights and ownership in the music industry continues to be a topic of discussion and debate.