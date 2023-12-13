Who currently owns IBM?

Who are the Current Owners of IBM?

In the ever-evolving world of technology, IBM has remained a prominent player for decades. As one of the world’s leading technology companies, IBM has undergone various changes in ownership throughout its history. Today, the ownership of IBM is primarily in the hands of institutional investors and individual shareholders.

Ownership Structure

IBM, short for International Business Machines Corporation, is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol IBM. This means that ownership of IBM is divided among numerous shareholders who hold shares of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors

Institutional investors, such as mutual funds, pension funds, and insurance companies, play a significant role in owning IBM. These entities invest large sums of money on behalf of their clients or policyholders, and often hold substantial stakes in the company. Some well-known institutional investors that own IBM shares include The Vanguard Group, BlackRock, and State Street Corporation.

Individual Shareholders

Individual investors also have the opportunity to own shares of IBM. These shareholders can range from small retail investors to high-net-worth individuals. Owning IBM stock allows individuals to participate in the company’s growth and potentially benefit from any increase in its stock price.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is IBM a privately owned company?

A: No, IBM is a publicly traded company, meaning it is owned shareholders who hold its stock.

Q: Who are the largest shareholders of IBM?

A: The largest shareholders of IBM are typically institutional investors, such as mutual funds and pension funds.

Q: Can individuals buy shares of IBM?

A: Yes, individuals can buy shares of IBM through brokerage accounts or investment platforms.

Q: How can I find out who owns IBM stock?

A: Ownership information of publicly traded companies like IBM can be found in their regulatory filings, such as the annual report or Form 13F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In conclusion, IBM is currently owned a combination of institutional investors and individual shareholders. The company’s stock is publicly traded on the NYSE, allowing anyone to become a part-owner of this technology giant.