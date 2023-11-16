Who Cristiano Ronaldo Wife?

Who is Cristiano Ronaldo’s Wife?

Cristiano Ronaldo, the renowned Portuguese professional footballer, is married to Georgina Rodríguez. Georgina, born on January 27, 1994, in Jaca, Spain, is a model and social media influencer. The couple has been together since 2016 and tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2021.

FAQ:

Q: How did Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez meet?

A: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez reportedly met in 2016 at a Gucci store in Madrid, where Georgina was working as a sales assistant.

Q: What is Georgina Rodríguez’s background?

A: Georgina Rodríguez was born in Jaca, Spain, and grew up in the northeastern region of Spain called Aragon. Before her relationship with Ronaldo, she worked as a waitress and a shop assistant.

Q: Do Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have children together?

A: Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have one daughter together named Alana Martina, born on November 12, 2017. Ronaldo also has three other children from previous relationships: Cristiano Jr., twins Eva and Mateo, who were born via surrogacy.

Q: Is Georgina Rodríguez involved in any professional endeavors?

A: Apart from her modeling career, Georgina Rodríguez is an active social media influencer. She has a significant following on Instagram, where she shares glimpses of her personal life, fashion, and fitness.

Q: Are Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez planning to get married?

A: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez got married in a private ceremony in 2021. The couple has not publicly announced any plans for a future wedding.

In conclusion, Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife is Georgina Rodríguez, a Spanish model and social media influencer. The couple has been together since 2016 and recently got married. They have one daughter together, and Georgina is actively involved in her modeling career and social media presence.