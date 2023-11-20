Who Cristiano Ronaldo Girlfriend?

Who is Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend?

In the world of football, Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable and talented players. With his incredible skills on the field, it’s no wonder that fans are also curious about his personal life, particularly his romantic relationships. So, who is Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend?

As of the time of writing, Cristiano Ronaldo is in a relationship with Georgina Rodriguez. Georgina, a Spanish model, and dancer, has been dating the Portuguese superstar since 2016. The couple has been seen together at various events and often shares glimpses of their life on social media.

FAQ:

Q: How did Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez meet?

A: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez reportedly met in 2016 at a Gucci store in Madrid, where Georgina was working as a sales assistant.

Q: Are Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez married?

A: As of now, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are not married. However, there have been rumors of an engagement, but the couple has not confirmed any plans for marriage.

Q: Does Georgina Rodriguez have children?

A: Yes, Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo have a daughter together named Alana Martina, who was born in November 2017. Ronaldo also has three other children from previous relationships.

Q: What is Georgina Rodriguez’s profession?

A: Georgina Rodriguez is a model and dancer. She has worked with various fashion brands and has appeared on magazine covers.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s relationship has been going strong for several years now, and they seem to be a happy and supportive couple. Despite their busy schedules and the constant media attention, they have managed to maintain a strong bond.

It’s important to note that relationships can evolve and change over time, so it’s always a good idea to stay updated with the latest news to know the current status of Cristiano Ronaldo’s romantic life.