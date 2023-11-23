Who controls Jerusalem today?

Jerusalem, a city of immense historical and religious significance, has been a subject of contention for centuries. Its control has been a matter of dispute between various groups, each with their own claims and aspirations. Today, the city remains a focal point of tension and debate, with multiple parties vying for control and influence.

The Current Situation:

Currently, Jerusalem is under the control of the State of Israel. Following the 1967 Six-Day War, Israel gained control over East Jerusalem, which was previously under Jordanian rule. Since then, Israel has declared Jerusalem as its capital and has established its government institutions there. The Israeli government exercises authority over the entire city, including both the western and eastern parts.

International Perspectives:

The international community has not universally recognized Israel’s sovereignty over Jerusalem. Many countries, including the United States, have chosen to locate their embassies in Tel Aviv instead, as a symbolic gesture of neutrality regarding the city’s status. The United Nations has called for a negotiated settlement to determine the final status of Jerusalem, considering it a key issue in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Palestinian Claim:

The Palestinians also claim Jerusalem as the capital of their future state. They argue that East Jerusalem, which includes the Old City and its holy sites, should be the capital of a Palestinian state alongside Israel. The Palestinian Authority, which governs parts of the West Bank, seeks to establish its capital in East Jerusalem.

FAQ:

Q: What is the significance of Jerusalem?

A: Jerusalem holds great religious significance for Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. It is home to important religious sites such as the Western Wall, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Q: Why is Jerusalem a contentious issue?

A: Jerusalem is considered a holy city multiple religions and has a complex history of competing claims. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict further complicates the issue, with both sides seeking control over the city.

Q: Is there a possibility of shared control or international administration?

A: Some proposals have suggested shared sovereignty or international administration of Jerusalem to accommodate the aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians. However, reaching a consensus on such arrangements has proven challenging.

In conclusion, Jerusalem’s control remains a contentious issue, with Israel currently exercising authority over the entire city. The Palestinian claim to East Jerusalem as their capital adds to the complexity of the situation. The international community continues to seek a resolution that addresses the aspirations and concerns of all parties involved.