Who comes back in season 10 of blacklist?

Breaking News: Major Characters Set to Return in Season 10 of The Blacklist

In a thrilling announcement, the highly anticipated tenth season of the hit TV series, The Blacklist, is set to bring back some beloved characters that fans have been eagerly awaiting. With the show’s gripping storyline and intense plot twists, viewers are in for a treat as familiar faces make their comeback. Here’s everything you need to know about who will be returning in Season 10.

Reddington: The enigmatic and cunning Raymond “Red” Reddington, portrayed the brilliant James Spader, will be making a triumphant return. Known for his mysterious past and criminal mastermind persona, Reddington’s reappearance is sure to bring a new wave of intrigue and suspense to the show.

Liz Keen: Megan Boone’s character, Elizabeth “Liz” Keen, will also be making a comeback in Season 10. As one of the central characters, Liz’s return promises to shed light on her complex relationship with Reddington and the secrets that have been haunting her throughout the series.

Dembe: Hisham Tawfiq’s character, Dembe Zuma, will be rejoining the cast in Season 10. As Reddington’s loyal confidant and bodyguard, Dembe’s return is expected to bring a sense of stability and unwavering support to the ever-evolving storyline.

Aram: Amir Arison’s character, Aram Mojtabai, will also be making a long-awaited return. Aram’s tech-savvy skills and endearing personality have made him a fan favorite, and his reappearance is sure to add a touch of humor and intelligence to the upcoming season.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: When will Season 10 of The Blacklist premiere?

A: The official premiere date for Season 10 has not been announced yet. Stay tuned for updates from the show’s producers and network.

Q: Will there be any new characters introduced in Season 10?

A: While specific details about new characters have not been revealed, it is common for TV shows to introduce fresh faces to keep the storyline engaging. Fans can expect surprises and new additions to the cast.

Q: Is Season 10 the final season of The Blacklist?

A: As of now, there is no confirmation regarding whether Season 10 will be the last season of the show. However, the creators have expressed their desire to continue the series as long as there is a compelling story to tell.

With the return of these beloved characters, Season 10 of The Blacklist is shaping up to be an exhilarating ride for fans. As the show continues to captivate audiences with its intricate plot and unforgettable characters, viewers can eagerly anticipate the next chapter in this thrilling saga.