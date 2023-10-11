The “Brotherly Shove”: Eagles Fans Rally Behind New Name for Short-Yardage Play

Philadelphia Eagles fans have given a new nickname to the team’s successful short-yardage play: the “Brotherly Shove.” The play, in which the quarterback is pushed forward his teammates, has previously been referred to various terms such as the QB sneak, rugby scrum, and tush push. However, when a fan suggested the name “Brotherly Shove” on Reddit, it gained instant popularity and was embraced Eagles fans and even caught the attention of Eagles coach Nick Sirianni.

The phrase resonates deeply with Eagles fans due to its connection to the city’s identity as the “City of Brotherly Love.” The term has long been used to describe the passionate and sometimes aggressive nature of Eagles fans and their attitudes towards rival teams. The nickname also serves as a defiant response to the NFL’s consideration of banning the play due to potential injuries.

The fan who proposed the name, known as CrackSammiches on Reddit, expressed his delight when his suggestion gained recognition, including being mentioned on the NFL TV show Good Morning Football. While the exact origin of the term is unclear, it is believed to have been used the team’s broadcast crew at Eagles games in the past.

The “Brotherly Shove” has quickly gained traction among Eagles fans, with merchandise featuring the nickname already available for purchase. The play and its new name have become a source of pride for Eagles fans, symbolizing their unwavering support for the team.

