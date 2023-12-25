Who carries Champions League in USA?

Who Broadcasts the Champions League in the USA?

The UEFA Champions League is one of the most prestigious and widely followed football competitions in the world. With its thrilling matches and star-studded teams, fans across the globe eagerly tune in to watch the action unfold. But for fans in the United States, the question arises: who carries the Champions League on their screens?

Broadcasters:

In the USA, the broadcasting rights for the Champions League are held two major networks: CBS Sports and Univision. CBS Sports, a renowned sports network, acquired the English-language rights to the tournament in 2020. This means that CBS Sports is the go-to channel for English-speaking viewers who wish to catch the Champions League matches.

On the other hand, Univision, a leading Spanish-language network, holds the rights to broadcast the Champions League in Spanish. This allows Spanish-speaking fans to enjoy the matches with commentary in their native language.

FAQ:

Q: Can I watch the Champions League for free in the USA?

A: Yes, some matches are available for free. CBS Sports broadcasts select matches on their over-the-air network, which can be accessed with an antenna. Additionally, CBS Sports offers a free streaming service called CBS Sports HQ, where they occasionally stream Champions League matches.

Q: Are all matches televised?

A: While CBS Sports and Univision cover a significant number of matches, not every single game is televised. Some matches may be exclusive to streaming platforms or require a subscription to access.

Q: Can I stream the Champions League online?

A: Yes, CBS Sports provides a streaming service called CBS All Access, which requires a subscription. Additionally, Univision offers streaming options through their digital platform, TUDN.

Q: Are there any other ways to watch the Champions League in the USA?

A: Yes, some cable and satellite providers offer access to CBS Sports and Univision, allowing viewers to watch the matches through their television subscriptions.

In conclusion, CBS Sports and Univision are the primary broadcasters of the UEFA Champions League in the USA. Whether you prefer English or Spanish commentary, these networks provide various options for fans to catch the thrilling matches of this prestigious tournament.