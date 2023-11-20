Who Brad Pitt Married To?

In the world of Hollywood, celebrity relationships are always a hot topic of discussion. One such relationship that has captured the attention of fans and media alike is that of Brad Pitt, one of the most renowned actors in the industry. Over the years, Pitt has been involved in several high-profile romances, but the question on everyone’s mind is, who is he currently married to?

As of now, Brad Pitt is not married to anyone. After his highly publicized divorce from fellow Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie in 2019, Pitt has remained single. The couple, often referred to as “Brangelina,” had been together for over a decade and had six children together. Their split was a shock to fans around the world and dominated headlines for months.

FAQ:

Q: Who was Brad Pitt previously married to?

A: Before his relationship with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt was married to actress Jennifer Aniston. The couple tied the knot in 2000 but divorced in 2005.

Q: Are Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie still in contact?

A: While the details of their current relationship are not widely known, it is believed that Pitt and Jolie maintain some level of contact for the sake of their children.

Q: Has Brad Pitt been in any other relationships since his divorce?

A: Since his divorce from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has been linked to several women in the media, including actress Charlize Theron and model Nicole Poturalski. However, none of these relationships have been confirmed.

Q: Is Brad Pitt planning to get married again in the future?

A: As of now, there is no official information regarding Brad Pitt’s plans for marriage. The actor has remained private about his personal life, and only time will tell if he decides to tie the knot again.

In conclusion, Brad Pitt is currently not married to anyone. After his highly publicized divorce from Angelina Jolie, the actor has chosen to focus on his career and personal growth. While fans eagerly await news of his next relationship, Pitt seems content with his single status for now.