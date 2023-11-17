Who Brad Pitt Dating Now?

In the world of Hollywood, celebrity relationships are always a hot topic of discussion. And when it comes to one of the most iconic actors of our time, Brad Pitt, the curiosity surrounding his love life is even more intense. So, who is Brad Pitt dating now? Let’s dive into the latest updates on his romantic endeavors.

The Latest News

As of the latest reports, Brad Pitt is currently dating German model Nicole Poturalski. The couple was first spotted together in August 2020, when they were seen boarding a private jet to the South of France. Since then, they have been seen enjoying romantic getaways and spending quality time together.

About Nicole Poturalski

Nicole Poturalski, born in 1993, is a successful model who has graced the covers of various fashion magazines. She has also walked the runway for renowned designers and has a growing social media following. Poturalski is known for her striking looks and has been making waves in the fashion industry.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How did Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski meet?

A: The exact details of how they met are not known, but it is speculated that they were introduced to each other at a party or through mutual friends.

Q: Is Nicole Poturalski Brad Pitt’s girlfriend?

A: Yes, as per the latest reports, Nicole Poturalski is Brad Pitt’s girlfriend.

Q: Is Brad Pitt still in touch with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie?

A: While the details of their current relationship are private, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been co-parenting their children and maintaining a cordial relationship for their sake.

Q: Has Brad Pitt been in any other relationships since his divorce from Angelina Jolie?

A: Yes, after his divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2019, Brad Pitt has been linked to several women, including actress Charlize Theron and jewelry designer Sat Hari Khalsa.

In conclusion, Brad Pitt is currently dating German model Nicole Poturalski. The couple seems to be enjoying their time together, and fans are eagerly following their relationship. As with any celebrity romance, only time will tell what the future holds for Brad Pitt and his new love interest.