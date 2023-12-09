Who betrayed Joel in The Last of Us?

Title: Unveiling the Betrayer: Unraveling the Mystery Surrounding Joel’s Fate in The Last of Us

Introduction:

In the post-apocalyptic world of The Last of Us, players were left stunned and heartbroken the shocking turn of events that unfolded early on in the game. The beloved protagonist, Joel, met a tragic end at the hands of a mysterious assailant. This unexpected betrayal left fans clamoring for answers, desperate to uncover the identity of the traitor. In this article, we delve into the depths of this gripping storyline, exploring the possible culprits and shedding light on the enigma that is Joel’s betrayal.

The Betrayal:

Joel’s betrayal occurs in the opening moments of The Last of Us Part II, the highly anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed original game. As players assume the role of Ellie, they witness the brutal murder of Joel a group of strangers. This shocking event sets the stage for Ellie’s quest for revenge, driving the narrative forward.

Possible Culprits:

While the identity of Joel’s betrayer remains a subject of intense speculation, several theories have emerged. One prominent theory suggests that Abby, a new character introduced in the sequel, is responsible for Joel’s demise. Another theory points towards a member of the Fireflies, a rebel group from the first game, seeking vengeance for Joel’s actions in the past. However, Naughty Dog, the game’s developer, has kept the true identity of the betrayer closely guarded, leaving players to unravel the mystery themselves.

FAQs:

Q: Who is Joel?

A: Joel is the main protagonist in The Last of Us series, a grizzled survivor navigating a post-apocalyptic world ravaged a fungal infection.

Q: What is The Last of Us?

A: The Last of Us is a critically acclaimed action-adventure video game series developed Naughty Dog, known for its immersive storytelling and emotional depth.

Q: Is Joel’s betrayal a major plot point in the game?

A: Yes, Joel’s betrayal serves as a pivotal moment in the storyline, driving the narrative and setting the stage for the player’s journey.

Conclusion:

The betrayal of Joel in The Last of Us Part II remains one of the most shocking and emotionally charged moments in gaming history. As players embark on Ellie’s quest for vengeance, the search for answers intensifies. With the true identity of the betrayer still shrouded in secrecy, fans eagerly await the unraveling of this gripping mystery, eager to discover the motivations behind Joel’s tragic fate.