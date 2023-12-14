Taylor Swift Rings in 34th Birthday with Star-Studded NYC Celebration

In a star-studded affair, Taylor Swift celebrated her 34th birthday in style last night in New York City. Although her boyfriend Travis Kelce couldn’t attend due to his NFL practice in Kansas City, Swift’s party was filled with friends and fellow celebrities. Despite the chilly weather, the group started their evening at Outer Heaven before heading to The Box, a popular club on the Lower East Side.

One of the notable guests in attendance was actress Blake Lively, who was seen wearing a stunning black ensemble that matched Swift’s outfit. Another celebrity friend, Zoë Kravitz, was also photographed at the party, donning a dark oversized coat and pants.

Two of Swift’s tour openers, Sabrina Carpenter and Gracie Abrams, were also present. Carpenter turned heads with her dark lace-up crop top and pants set, while Abrams took to Instagram to express her love and birthday wishes for the pop star.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and “Queer Eye” star Antoni Porowski were spotted together at the event, with Hadid sharing a heartfelt tribute to Swift on her Instagram, referring to her as a longtime sister.

Miles Teller and his fiancée Keleigh Sperry joined Swift for their second night out in New York that week. Sperry looked chic in a belted cream coat paired with black boots, while Teller rocked a casual ensemble with dark jeans, a white T-shirt, and a blue denim jean jacket.

Swift’s longtime collaborator, Jack Antonoff, made an appearance, wearing an all-black ensemble. The sisters from the band Haim, Alana and Este, were also in attendance, showcasing their unique styles.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael was photographed leaving the party, sporting a stylish white and black print coat.

It’s clear that Taylor Swift’s birthday celebration was a night to remember, filled with close friends, fellow celebrities, and fashionable attire.