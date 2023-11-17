Who Ariana Grande Dating?

In the world of celebrity gossip, one question that seems to be on everyone’s lips is: Who is Ariana Grande dating? The pop sensation has had her fair share of high-profile relationships over the years, and fans are always eager to know the latest scoop on her love life. Let’s dive into the details and find out who has captured Ariana’s heart.

Current Relationship Status

As of the latest reports, Ariana Grande is currently dating Dalton Gomez, a luxury real estate agent. The couple has been together since early 2020 and has been relatively private about their relationship. However, they have made a few public appearances together, including in Ariana’s music video for her hit song “Stuck with U.”

Past Relationships

Ariana Grande’s dating history is no secret. In the past, she has been linked to several famous faces, including rapper Big Sean, dancer Ricky Alvarez, and comedian Pete Davidson. Her whirlwind romance and subsequent engagement with Davidson made headlines in 2018, but the couple called off their engagement later that year.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Who is Dalton Gomez?

A: Dalton Gomez is a luxury real estate agent based in Los Angeles. He works for the Aaron Kirman Group, specializing in high-end properties.

Q: How did Ariana and Dalton meet?

A: The exact details of how Ariana and Dalton met are not known to the public. However, it is believed that they were introduced through mutual friends.

Q: Are Ariana and Dalton engaged?

A: As of now, there have been no reports of Ariana and Dalton being engaged. They are currently enjoying their relationship and taking things at their own pace.

Q: Is Ariana still friends with her exes?

A: Ariana Grande has maintained amicable relationships with some of her exes. She has been known to publicly support their work and has even collaborated with them on music projects.

In conclusion, Ariana Grande is currently dating Dalton Gomez, a luxury real estate agent. While her past relationships have been highly publicized, she seems to be keeping her current romance relatively low-key. As fans eagerly await more updates on her love life, Ariana continues to focus on her music career and personal happiness.