Who Ariana Grande Boyfriend?

Who is Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend?

In the world of celebrity gossip, one question that seems to be on everyone’s lips is, “Who is Ariana Grande’s boyfriend?” The pop sensation has had her fair share of high-profile relationships over the years, and fans are always eager to know who she is currently dating. Let’s dive into the details and find out who has captured Ariana’s heart.

As of the latest reports, Ariana Grande is currently dating Dalton Gomez. Dalton is a luxury real estate agent based in Los Angeles. The couple made their relationship public in May 2020 when they appeared together in the music video for Ariana’s hit song, “Stuck with U.” Since then, they have been spotted together on various occasions, and their relationship seems to be going strong.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Dalton Gomez?

A: Dalton Gomez is a luxury real estate agent based in Los Angeles. He works with high-profile clients and has been dating Ariana Grande since May 2020.

Q: How did Ariana and Dalton meet?

A: It is not clear how Ariana and Dalton initially met, but it is believed that they were introduced through mutual friends.

Q: Are Ariana and Dalton engaged?

A: As of now, there have been no official announcements regarding an engagement between Ariana and Dalton. However, rumors have been circulating, and fans are eagerly waiting for any updates.

Ariana Grande’s previous relationships have also garnered significant attention. She was previously engaged to comedian and actor Pete Davidson, but the couple called off their engagement in October 2018. Before that, Ariana dated rapper Mac Miller, who tragically passed away in September 2018.

In conclusion, Ariana Grande’s current boyfriend is Dalton Gomez, a luxury real estate agent. The couple has been together since May 2020 and seems to be enjoying a happy and stable relationship. As always, fans will be eagerly watching for any updates on their love story.